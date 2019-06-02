|
|
A Celebration of Life for Colleen Mulvihill will be held on Sunday, June 9th 2019, at 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. For further information call 541-484-0677.
Colleen Mulvihill
June 9, 1952 -
March 2, 2019
Colleen was born June 9, 1952 at Merrill, Wisconsin to Richard and Florence Mulvihill. In her early years she lived in Hixton, Wisconsin, the family then moved to Champaign, Illinois. At age 9, Colleen dedicated herself to gymnastics and her dreams of the Olympics became true when at the age of 16 she was a member of the 1968 USA Gymnastic Team.
After graduating from Champaign Centennial High School, Colleen attended the University of Illinois receiving her degree in Dance and Choreography. Moving to San Francisco, California she danced with the Marge Jenkins Dance Company. Her next move to New York City she danced for Merce Cunningham Company. While in New York she met her lifetime partner, J.A. Deane, an accomplished musician. The couple moved to Oakland, California where they collaborated their work performing throughout the Bay area. Their work directed them to Santa Fe, New Mexico when Colleen was certified as a yoga and pilates instructor, teaching classes throughout the United States. Colleen and J.A. Deane made their final move together to Longmont, Colorado where she started her business, Body Works. She had many clients throughout the United States making many friendships in her lifetime that she held dear to her heart.
Survivors include her partner of 38 years, J.A. Deane; Mother, Florence Mulvihill; Sisters, Katheen Eyestone, Eilleen Mulvihill, Helene Pagoria, Cherleen Currier; Brothers, Regan Mulvihill, Ryan Mulvihill; and numerous nieces and nephews. She preceded in death by her father, Richard Mulvihill and her brother, Richard Lee Mulvihill.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019