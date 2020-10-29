Conner Haitsma-Sutton
January 8th, 1995 - October 25th, 2020
Conner Wade Haitsma-Sutton of Eugene, OR took his own life on October 25, 2020 at the age of 25 years young. Conner is survived by his wife Natasha, step son Ezio, family and best friends. On April 15, 2020 Conner married Natasha Haitsma-Sutton, from that moment they were inseparable soul mates. Conner lite up a room with his funkadelic ora. He often put everyone else's needs before himself. Unfortunately, Conner battled depression his whole life. May your spirit be free, forever you will be missed and in our hearts.
