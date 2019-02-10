|
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 12th, 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 13th and Pearl, Eugene, Oregon.
Connie Bender was an astrologer, tarot reader and psychic in Eugene. She was a regular reader at Eugene's Saturday Market and the Oregon Country Fair. Connie was grounded in compassion, love and honesty.
Connie is survived by her mother, Alice Bender of Eugene, brother, Jack Ogan of Junction City, nephew, Rick Ogan of Oak Harbor, WA, nephew, Travis Ogan of Portland, niece, Carrye Larocque of Sebastopol, CA and two great nieces, Ahshayla Sousa and Suyana Larocque.
Remembrances can be made to Eugene Downtown Lions Club, P.O. Box 5623, Eugene, Oregon 97405
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 10, 2019