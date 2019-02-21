|
Connie Price of Eugene passed away on Feb. 10 of age-related causes. She was 91. Connie was born May 29, 1927 in Randolph Neb. to Percy and Esther Lewis and moved to Thurston, Ore. when she was 7. Connie joined the cadet nursing program at Sacred Heart Hospital when she was 17 and worked as a registered nurse most all of her life. She married John Price on Feb. 14, 1953. Connie is survived by her husband of almost 66 years and daughters, Tana (Lance) Posey and Ann (Morris) Gates, her sister, Vee Dalby, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A son, Kelly and sister, Polly preceded her in death. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Westside Christian Church where Connie has been a long time member.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 21, 2019