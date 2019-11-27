|
Connor Lake
October 9, 1997 - November 24, 2019
Connor Jeffery Lake was born October 9, 1997, to Jeff and Tina Lake in Eugene, Oregon. He was big brother to Austin (19) and Jenna (13) and step brother Jordan Foss (22), and friend to countless others. Connor had the incredible gift of making others feel comfortable and easily connected with people of all ages. He had a warm spirit and giving nature that was undeniable. Kids of all ages flocked to Connor. With joy, silliness, and fun, he played with and protected them with genuine love. He was a light. It was common to see little ones tossed in the air or rocked in the arms of our gentle giant.
Connor was usually the life of the party and it wasn't a party until Big C was there. He was happiest when he was driving around in his truck, listening to good music and enjoying the simple things. He loved treating others to a Dutch drink or a yummy meal and engaging in easy conversation. He never took himself too seriously. You could feel his love for you in the way he poked fun with his wit and perfectly timed banter. No matter what you were going through, he put a smile on your face.
It was normal for Connor to lend a helping hand to others. No job was too big or difficult for him and he never complained. He was the first one to arrive and last to leave. Connor had an incredible work ethic and happily showed up for others. His 6'7" frame housed a heart of unconditional love and compassion for everyone.
He had a great sense of humor and there was never a dull moment when he was with you. Simply put, he was everybody's big brother.
Connor is survived by Tina Lake (mother) and Dave Braun (Tina's fiancé); Jeff Lake (father) and Corrie Lake (step-mother); siblings Austin, Jenna, Jordan, Kailee and Lexi; Ron McLeod (grandfather); Jana (aunt) & Larry (uncle), Haley & Dylan (cousins) Weeks; Rusty (uncle) & Katrina (aunt), Mason & Lucy (cousins) Duer; Doug & Karen Spencer (grandparents); Terry Tobiness (grandmother); Donna Lake (grandmother); Don & Beth Frosland (step-grandparents); aunts Chelsea, Kim, Pam, Nyla, Laurie, Carrie; uncles Tom, Doug and DJoe many Lake and Tobiness cousins; along with his large extended family. He is gone too soon but lives in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Norma McCleod, Carol McLeod, and Dorla Lake; and grandfathers Eldon Lake and Mr. Ray Duer.
Flowers and financial contributions for the Connor Lake Memorial Fund can be sent to Vast Church, 352 E. Hood Ave, Suite D, Sisters, OR 97759.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Dr., Sisters. The service will be streamed live and saved for future viewing on the "Remembering Connor Lake" Facebook page.
