Constance Anita Gillespie
10/10/1923 - 04/26/2020
Connie Gillespie was born in Eugene on October 10, 1923 to Raymond W. and Alice (Baker) Blaine. She was an only child and she lived in Eugene for the majority of her life. She died peacefully on April 26, 2020 in Lane County at the age of 96.
Having met in Eugene, Connie married John J. Gillespie on September 2, 1941 in Los Angeles where he was working for the war effort at Lockheed Aircraft. Connie finished high school at night in Los Angeles and worked for the IRS. Connie was expecting her first child when she returned to Eugene and John was sent to the South Pacific following his enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps. Connie and John were married for 74-1/2 years.
In addition to raising her two sons, Connie worked at Reed and Cross Nursery & Gifts and had her own antique shop. Connie, John and his sister and brother-in-law purchased Mac's Battery & Filter Service in 1969. Connie and John worked together there until they retired in 1982. An avid decorator, collector and savvy bargain shopper, Connie remained active into her late 80's, including being stylishly attired. Connie and John greatly enjoyed their time together at home, traveling and being with family. Connie particularly enjoyed preparing special meals for friends and family.
Connie is survived by son John Jacob Gillespie, Jr., his wife Sandy and their sons Sean and Chris Gillespie; and by son Michael Jacob Gillespie, his wife Jan and their son John Jacob Gillespie, II. She considered her daughters-in-law her best friends. She is also survived by a chosen grandson, James Steen Langel; several great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. She will be placed next to her husband in Gillespie Pioneer Cemetery.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 1 to May 4, 2020