Constance "Connie" Low
September 2, 1922 - November 12, 2019
A private family memorial was held for Constance (Connie) Low who passed away on November 12th, 2019 of natural causes.
A native of Oregon, she was born on September 2nd, 1922 to Rose and Ernest Rutledge on their farm at McCoy, Oregon. She learned to drive a tractor and helped her wonderful parents with the harvesting of crops at an early age.
Connie attended a one room country school until she went to Dallas High School where she graduated. She served as Senior Class President. She enjoyed many happy years at high school and this is where she met her lifelong love, Donald Low. They married shortly after the war and were together for 72 years until he passed in 2017.
Before marriage, she attended Oregon State University and worked as a secretary to the Registrar at Willamette University.
While raising a family she enjoyed volunteering for several organizations and was a charter member and Past President of the Springfield Lions Club Auxiliary. Connie also participated and enjoyed the women in her Active Energy Class at the Willamalane Senior Center until she was 90. She loved walking with her husband and gardening. They took many happy trips together.
She was preceded in death by her sister Eleanor Rehfuss. Connie is survived by her sons James R. and T. Jeffrey Low along with her grandchildren Bethany, Jared and Justin. She also had five grandchildren. She loved her family dearly. Connie will be remembered by her beautiful smile and thoughtfulness.
