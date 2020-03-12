|
|
Constance Seymour Ulrich
March 22, 1932 - February 29, 2020
Constance Seymour Ulrich passed from this life on February 29, 2020, in McLean, Virginia, at age 87. Connie, as she was affectionately known, was born in Eugene, Oregon on March 22, 1932; the first daughter of her parents, Darle and Vada Belle Seymour.
Her parents owned the iconic Seymour's Café in downtown Eugene by the University of Oregon campus. Connie enjoyed growing up in Eugene, attending grade school near the MacKenzie River in Vida, Oregon, where her father owned Heavens Gate Cabins. After the war, she and her family moved back to Eugene, where she attended Roosevelt Junior High, and Eugene High School, graduating with the Class of 1950. She attended the University of Oregon, where she majored in Music and was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
After college, she moved to San Francisco, where she ultimately joined American Airlines as a Stewardess. While there, she met her future husband, Edward "Duke" Ulrich. They married and shortly after, transfered to Kansas City, MO and then Chicago, IL. Several years later, they were so happy to return to California, where they settled in Sunnyvale, the heart of Silicon Valley. They lived a beautiful life of 47 years together there, where they raised their two children, Gregory and Linda.
Connie and Duke were known for their colorful Stanford Football tailgate parties, before and after home games. They hired personal chefs for the Big Games. During the Christmas holidays, her home was always a welcoming hub of festivities, as she loved Christmas time, the décor and the food.
Her service and dedication to others were apparent, as demonstrated by her many years serving as a volunteer at El Camino Hospital, in Mountain View, California, where she especially enjoyed her work in the Psychiatric Unit.
Her love for everything Italian, was well-known amongst family and friends. Though her genealogy indicated she was mostly of English descent, she was a pure Italian, which included her innate ability to prepare Italian meals without a recipe, love for traveling through Italy, singing and listening to Italian Opera.
Connie loved music and was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice. She was known for frequently bursting into an operatic solo throughout her lifetime which was always welcomed. She also loved horseback riding as a young girl and loved all animals, especially cats and dogs.
Connie's husband, Duke, preceded her in death, as did her beloved son, Gregory, and more recently, her sister Kathryn Seymour, of Eugene. Connie is survived by her loving daughter Linda and son-in-law John "JY" Yeagley, of Vienna, Virginia, who she spent the last years of her life with while residing at Sunrise Senior Living, allowing them to be a part of each other's daily lives.
Her humor and wit were infectious and her compassion towards others is no wonder she was considered a mother to so many seeking her love, counsel, and comfort. She will be missed but will live in our hearts forever.
A celebration of Connie's life will be held in McLean, Virginia on March 13, 2020. She will make Alta Mesa Memorial Park, in Palo Alto, California, her final resting place and where she'll join her husband and son.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020