Cora Ellen Miller
10/31/1929 - 8/10/2020
Cora was born October 31, 1929 in Ellensburg, Washington to Oscar and Mary McEwen. She was raised in the shadow of the Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds that her father helped build. Cora enjoyed participating in the festivities of the rodeo and loved telling stories about her childhood. She met her husband, Morris G. Miller, in Ellensburg and they married in 1950. They enjoyed over 60 wonderful years together until his passing in 2011. They moved from Ellensburg to Eugene, Oregon shortly after the birth of their first son.
Cora was a loving and devoted mother and wife. Once her children were grown, she began her career as a florist which lasted for over thirty years, including owning her own shop in Eugene. Some of her favorite hobbies were reading, Sudoku, cooking and gardening. However, her family always remained the most important thing in her life. Cora was an amazing cook and enjoyed hosting Sunday and holiday dinners to gather the family. She was always welcoming and enjoyed visiting with everyone. Cora liked to go on adventures and try new things, living life to the fullest. She was known for her sense of humor and wit, bringing joy to everyone who was around her.
Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Morris, and her daughter in-law, Cleta (Monte) Miller. She is survived by her four children, Gary (Sue) Miller of Eugene, Monte (Jackie) Miller of Eugene, Mary (Bob) Hickok of Eugene and Susan (Darren) Hotman of Beaverton. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two beloved dogs, Dolly and Lucy.
Graveside service will be held August 18, 2020 at Rest-Haven Memorial Park at 10:30 am with no reception to follow.
