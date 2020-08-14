1/1
Cora Ellen Miller
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cora Ellen Miller
10/31/1929 - 8/10/2020
Cora was born October 31, 1929 in Ellensburg, Washington to Oscar and Mary McEwen. She was raised in the shadow of the Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds that her father helped build. Cora enjoyed participating in the festivities of the rodeo and loved telling stories about her childhood. She met her husband, Morris G. Miller, in Ellensburg and they married in 1950. They enjoyed over 60 wonderful years together until his passing in 2011. They moved from Ellensburg to Eugene, Oregon shortly after the birth of their first son.
Cora was a loving and devoted mother and wife. Once her children were grown, she began her career as a florist which lasted for over thirty years, including owning her own shop in Eugene. Some of her favorite hobbies were reading, Sudoku, cooking and gardening. However, her family always remained the most important thing in her life. Cora was an amazing cook and enjoyed hosting Sunday and holiday dinners to gather the family. She was always welcoming and enjoyed visiting with everyone. Cora liked to go on adventures and try new things, living life to the fullest. She was known for her sense of humor and wit, bringing joy to everyone who was around her.
Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Morris, and her daughter in-law, Cleta (Monte) Miller. She is survived by her four children, Gary (Sue) Miller of Eugene, Monte (Jackie) Miller of Eugene, Mary (Bob) Hickok of Eugene and Susan (Darren) Hotman of Beaverton. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two beloved dogs, Dolly and Lucy.
Graveside service will be held August 18, 2020 at Rest-Haven Memorial Park at 10:30 am with no reception to follow.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home
3900 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 345-8521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved