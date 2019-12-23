|
Corena Ann Harris
8/11/1974 - 12/5/2019
Corena passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 at the age of 45 from an Aneurysm. She was born August 11, 1974 to Robert and Barbara Harris in Springfield Oregon. She was a fun loving person who loved to sing karaoke and spend time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Robert. She is survived by her mother Barbara, sister Rhonnah, and brother Mike. 5 nephews, 2 nieces, 7 great nephews and 3 great nieces. A celebration of life and a potluck will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 12- 3pm at Victory Tabernacle 463 N. 39th Street, Springfield, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019