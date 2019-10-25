|
|
Corey Gray
May 24, 1971 - October 1, 2019
Corey Gray was born in Hermiston OR to Gaston and Kathy Gray. The Grays moved to Eugene where Corey grew up and completed his school years.
Corey graduated from North Eugene High School in 1990. He worked at Papa's Pizza on Coburg Rd for over 20 years.
As an adult Corey loved his family, enjoyed trips to Disneyland and visits with his brother Nick who lives in Arizona. He was very fond of stuffed Teddy Bears and visiting his friend BJ at Brad's auto shop.
Corey is survived by his parents, Gaston and Kathy Gray; his sister Kellie; his brother Nickolas of Phoenix AZ; his daughter Makala and his two sons Austin and David of Eugene.
A Celebration of life service will be held on November 2nd at 2:00 PM at Bethel Community Church, 2600 Wood Av. Eugene OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019