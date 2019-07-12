|
Cory Jonathon Crawford
12/31/1962 - 07/05/2019
Cory was born to Annetta Olheiser Crawford at McKenzie Willamette Hospital on December 31, 1962 and died of cancer in Carson City, Nevada on July 5, 2019.
Cory was a bright, funny boy who grew into a man who knew how to face challenges and persevere. He was loyal to those he loved.
He attended Sheldon High School as a sophomore and graduated from Lane Community College with an Adult Education Degree in 1981. He worked in many sales positions, and was a manager for Mattress Land for several years before buying his own business in Carson City.
Cory is survived by his mother Annetta Forrer, daughter Chanel, a half-brother and half-sisters, cousin Linda Dawson, as well as many other cousins, aunts, and uncles. He also considered the Gotchys in Carson City his family. He was preceded in death by his wife Teri James, his father Dale Cooley, and his grandmother Gladys Olheiser.
His ashes have been scattered in Nevada. We wish he'd had a longer life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019