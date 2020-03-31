|
|
Craig Edward Thompson
January 19, 1955 - March 17, 2020
"Now, when the music plays 'The Gates of Hell', that's where you walk in." - Moe Howard
"Ngong, Ngong, Ngong!" - Curly Howard
Craig Edward Thompson was a lover of slapstick comedy and shows like the Three Stooges. He couldn't get enough of This Old House with Bob Vila. Both shows represent his love of bad jokes and carpentry. Craig's love of woodwork and fixing old cars followed in the footsteps of his dad, whom he greatly admired.
Craig was born on January 19, 1955 in Cedar Falls, Iowa as the first child of Esther and Clayton Thompson. He later moved to Oregon after his mother passed and spent the remainder of his life there. He graduated from North Eugene High School in 1973 and later went to trade school in Utah.
He was a quiet and reflective man who loved his work and enjoyed simplicity. He worked for the Register Guard for over 20 years before going to work at the University of Oregon at the Student Recreational Center as a custodian. He met his wife, Ruby Thompson in 1995 pre-Tinder days through a mutual acquaintance. He subsequently raised her two young daughters Heather and Lisa and became a father to them. He really hoped one of them would take on a love of fixing cars, and would often show them how to change oil or fix parts. When that didn't work, he was thrilled to have two grandsons to raise up in the ways of men and cars.
Craig also raised a son from a previous marriage, named Christian. He was more than willing to be the car building legacy of the family. He could often be found in his dad's shop tinkering with him or under a car. In addition, Craig often went to car shows with his brother, Steve. He loved hot-rods from the 30's and 70's classics. The two of them remained close throughout the years.
Craig will be remembered not for his courageous battle with cancer, but for his easy-going attitude and great work ethic. His wit, humor and honesty will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His baritone and rumbly voice could always be heard over the din of others, especially when laughing over a silly joke or two.
He loved his family greatly and held on as long as he could. He passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and younger daughter. He is preceded in death by his mother, Esther; his sister Connie Klein (John Klein); and his dad, Clayton Thompson. He is survived in life by his wife Ruby Thompson; daughters Heather Hamilton (Steve Hamilton) and Lisa Roberts (Phil Roberts); son Christian Morrison; grandsons Manuel Hernandez, Hayden Roberts, Jacob and Andrew Thompson; his wonderful mom Bonnie Thompson; sisters Terri Lowry (Jim Lowry), Jolene Lancaster (Kin Lancaster) and Kim Jensen (Jay Jensen); brother Steve Thompson (Roberta Thompson); and many nieces and nephews.
Due to regulations caused by the SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, Craig's celebration of Life will be held at a later date, TBD.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020