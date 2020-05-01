|
Craig Matsler
07-03-1949 - 04-10-2020
Craig passed away April 10th after a 2 ½ year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Craig was born in Oregon City, Oregon and grew up in Springfield Oregon. He attended Thurston High School, Graduating Class of 1968. Craig enlisted the U.S. Army in 1969, proudly serving our country through the Vietnam War, he was honorably discharged in 1971. After returning home, Craig spent time in Alaska where he found more passion for his love of the outdoors. While being there and over the years, he learned many trades which set him up well for his final career path. Craig retired from EWEB, after working there for 26 years (9/20/1988-7/31/2014). Craig was honored to be a part of the EWEB family and gained many of his life-long friends there. Craig married Candice Trout in September of 1986. They had two children, Jessica and Lindsey. They bought a home together in Creswell Oregon where they would raise their family. The two divorced and Craig remained in the home they bought in Creswell, where he raised his daughter, Lindsey. Craig's love for the outdoors never faded. His true passion was packing into the mountains on his Mules. He had idol hands and spent countless hours working on projects that he enjoyed. Craig later married Clara Johnson in January 2006. The two moved to Prineville in 2015.
Craig is proceeded in death by his parents Mac and Virginia Matsler. Craig is survived by his daughter Lindsey Roberts and son in law Wayne Roberts and grandchildren Kinslee, Kali, Kree and Kage; daughter Jessica Trout and grandson Alex; brother and sister in law Kim and Kim Matsler; sister Renda Dalros and brother in law Jerry Dalros; wife Clara Matsler; stepdaughter Katie and granddaughter Delaney; stepson Frank and grandson Dustin. A service will be held for Craig when gatherings are permitted by local health authorities. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please consider donating to your local blood bank in Craig's memory.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 1 to May 4, 2020