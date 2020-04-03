|
|
Craig Nesbitt
9/16/49 - 3/20/20
Craig passed away peacefully in his home on March 20, 2020 in Oakridge, he was 70.
Craig was born to Dwight and Mary Nesbitt on September 16, 1949 in Eugene. The family relocated to the tiny logging town of Oakridge when he was a young boy. As a youngster Craig was a very active and mischievous kid. He was often found running through the hills and woods of Oakridge with his friends, living life of a 50's kid. One of his most infamous incidents, known among his closest friends and family, involved the "Great Fire of '58."
Craig attended Oakridge High School where he excelled in many sports, including Basketball and Track, however Basketball was his passion. Upon graduating from high school, Craig enrolled in the United States Air Force. The Air Force took him out east to South Carolina and New York. During his time out East he met a young New Yorker, named Anna Holte, who he would later marry. Craig would also serve some of his military time in Guam. Upon the completion of his time in the service Anna and Craig moved back to Oregon, where they would later divorce.
In the early to mid 70's the great fire of '58 came roaring back inside of Craig and it led him to a career with the United States Forest Service. Craig joined his brother Denny and became a Forestry Technician. He and his brother worked out of the Rigdon Ranger District on the Willamette National Forest in Oakridge. During his earlier years of forestry he and his brother worked with helicopters and were pioneers in an industry that has now become an elite and select group of Wildland Firefighters, what is now known as modern day Helitack.
On Halloween of 1985 Craig met a young woman that he would later marry and begin a family with, Dena LeClair (Curtis). Craig and Dena were married in September of 1986. Craig became the stepfather to a young girl, Elizabeth. Craig and Dena would have two children together, Cherie, born in 1988 and Craig Jr. or baby Craig, in 1994. Craig's job at the Forest Service would move his family to La Pine in 1992 and later to Silver Lake in 1995. During his time in Silver Lake, Craig's passion for Basketball found him again. Craig became a coach for Girls Basketball team at North Lake High School. He was very proud to be part of the '96 girls team that qualified for the 1A State Championships in Baker City. The girls ended the season with a 15-4 record losing in the Semi-Finals, to eventual champion Ione, they finished 4th. Sadly, Craig and Dena would divorce in 1998.
After his divorce from Dena, Craig moved to Coos Bay. After a short stint in Coos Bay, Craig headed back to the East coast to work for the North Carolina Department of Forestry. Craig quickly realized the fire environment out east is not comparable to the fires out west and he was ready to move back to Oregon. His plan got delayed, a space shuttle fell out of the sky, and he was called to action once again. Craig, along with many of his fire colleagues were called to help recover wreckage from the Space Shuttle Colombia. Craig fulfilled his duty of recovering shuttle pieces and it was finally time for him to return home.
Craig returned to Oakridge in 2003 where he lived the next 17 years of his life in retirement. Craig had family and friends near and far. Many would stop in to say hello and have a few laughs. We all know that little sparkle and contagious Nesbitt grin as he looked up at you from his computer as you entered his door. Craig lived a very quiet, yet fulfilling life in retirement. In 2017 Craig was called in for one last difficult and brave task. Craig was called to care for his ailing mother, Mary. Craig was there to provide and care for her during the most difficult times. He did it with grace and courage.
Craig enjoyed the next few years laughing, watching NASCAR, Men's & Woman's College basketball, football, and reminiscing about his good ol' days growing up in backwoods of Oakridge. He is the last of a generation, a Nesbitt generation. He will be missed by all of those that knew him, from sea to shining sea.
Craig is survived by his Brother, Frank Roemer of Oregon; Daughter, Cherie {Garrett} Blaylock (Nesbitt) of Bend; Stepdaughter, Elizabeth {Tadd} Schaedler (LeClair) of Redmond; Grandchildren, Camden and Faith Blaylock of Bend; Trent Schaedler of Redmond; Nephews, Justin {Shanna} of Bend; Jared of Eugene; Ryan Agee of Springfield; Jordan of Redmond; Nieces, Becky Mares (Nesbitt/Roemer) of Issaquah, WA; Sarah {Brad} Allen (Monroe/Roemer) of Camarillo, CA; Janice {Jesse} Proctor (Agee) of Springfield; Jessica {Casey} King (Nesbitt); Great Nephews, Brenden of Eugene, Jameson King of Billings, MT; Great Nieces, Kayla of Eugene; Jacinda Agee of Albany; Riley Calico of St. George, UT; Luella Proctor of Springfield; Charlee of Bend; Sloan Mary Jane King of Billings, MT; Sister in-laws, Becki Nesbitt (Agee) of Springfield; Jeannette Monroe of California; Best Friends, Art Taylor of Oakridge and Jerry Ziegler of Eugene.
*There are many nieces and nephews who are not listed above, our sincerest apologies for the omission(s).
Craig was preceded in death by his father Dwight, son Craig H. Nesbitt Jr. (Baby Craig), brother Denny, and mother Mary J. Nesbitt-Piankoff.
Memorial Service arrangements have not yet been made due to Social Distancing measures implemented by Federal, State and local governments. If you would like information and details on when services will occur please email [email protected] In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation online at https://wffoundation.org or by mail: Wildland Firefighter Foundation 2049 Airport Way Boise, ID 83705. You may also donate to the online or by mail at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org Please send donations in the name of Craig Nesbitt.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020