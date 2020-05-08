|
Craig Spence
01/23/1963 - 04/11/2020
Craig Spence, 57, succumbed to his four year battle with cancer on April 11, 2020. Craig was born in Eugene, Oregon, to Edward and Sandra. He graduated from North Eugene HS and earned an Associate degree at LCC. Craig's career was in customer service and support. He was able to retire early from Bank of America following a decade of service. Thereafter, he spent his days remodeling the home he shared with his wife, Elizabeth, as well as managing and servicing rentals co-owned with his brother, Brad.
Craig embraced life to its fullest. He was full of positive energy. He was an avid fisherman dating back to when he was a young boy with his brother, father and grandfather on their boat in Winchester Bay where they salmon fished commercially. This passion continued as an adult and he and Elizabeth eventually got a fishing boat where they spent many fall days on the Umpqua and Siuslaw rivers fishing and crabbing.
Craig loved music and attending concerts and festivals, often with Brad. He and his brother enjoyed going to see reggae bands from Eugene all the way to Monterey Bay, California. The two brothers worked and spent time together at the Oregon Country Fair. Craig was a fan of The Grateful Dead. He went to some of their concerts in Eugene back in the 90's and collected many colorful t-shirts with their skull logo and, of course, the dancing bears.
Traveling played a special part in his life, as well, and his journeys with Elizabeth took him as far as Europe, where they visited extended family in Germany and embraced the special atmosphere of Ireland. Repeat excursion to Mexico with Elizabeth marked a particular highlight to look forward to and enjoy.
But, as much as he celebrated these far-away experiences, Craig enjoyed the simple life at home, like gardening and working in the yard as well as playing in the swimming pool and having BBQ's in the yard he took so much pride in making beautiful. Craig's favorite night of the week for the past 17 years was Wednesday when his buddies came to the house to play poker. Despite the modest betting pots, his laughter and joy would echo throughout the house.
Craig is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, as well as his mother Sandra Emerson, his brother Brad Spence, his sister Debbie Whitten, and five nieces and nephews who adored him. Above all, spending time with family was very important to Craig. He loved birthdays and holidays that brought everyone together. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by his family and friends. He touched people's lives in a positive and uplifting way.
A service and joyful remembrance for Craig will occur at an appropriate place and time and as soon as larger gatherings may take place.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 8 to May 10, 2020