Curtis
Boggs
02/16/1959 - 08/25/2019
On August 25 2019 our beloved Husband, Father , and Grandfather was called home to Heaven. He will be truly missed by all that he impacted.
Curtis grew up in Eugene Oregon where he graduated from Willamette High School in 1977. He excelled academically, on the Football and Track fields and the Wrestling mats. During this time he had a summer job working at a family restaurant where he met the Love of his Life and future wife of 40 years, Kelly Cole.
They were married on August 18 1979, where soon after their family started. He continued working for the family restaurant for a few years before taking a manager position with Pietro's Pizza Parlor. He then returned to help his father in law at the Fordgrill restaurant.
Years later he had a opportunity to work at a new restaurant in Eugene, BJ's Brewhouse. Over his 17 years of being the G.M. he formed many valued relationships. He opened and ran the V.R.C. BJ's Brewhouse until stepping out on his own in 2014.
He and Kelly along with his daughter and son in law opened a restaurant in Springfield called Flashback Grill, a couple years later they added another in Harrisburg called 99 Grill.
Curtis had many different passions, of them all his number one was his family and friends. Curtis loved the outdoors, from the mountains to the beach. He also enjoyed reading, science, electronics and playing and coaching Baseball.
He is survived by his wife Kelly Boggs, children Christopher Boggs, Chelsea Novara, Bryce Boggs and three grandchildren Gavin, Carson and Lilly, along with his father Richard Boggs and brother Michael Boggs. His mother and two brothers preceded him in death.
His Celebration of Life will be held on September 12, 2019 at 3 pm at Springfield Faith Center.
In lieu of flowers we are asking that any donations be made to The City of Refuge International Inc. a non profit organization empowering the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo through child sponsorship, education, crisis relief and more. www.cityofrefugeinternational.org The City of Refuge International Inc. P.O. Box 70101 Springfield, OR 97475-0106
