Curtis Lea "Curt" Bateman

Curtis "Curt" Lea Bateman
January 4, 1935 -
March 5, 2019

Curt, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went to be with his Lord following complications from a massive heart attack. For most of his life, he was a minister and always put his love of God and family first. He loved the outdoors, building things, and spending time with his grandkids, and great-grandkids. The name "PaPa" will forever be special.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jerry and his son Richard Lea. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Crider, and Step Children: Richard Smith, Steve Smith, Scott Smith, and Shannon Clark.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 25th at 2:00 PM at Northwood Christian Church: 2425 Harvest Ln. Springfield, OR 97477. As Curt had a passionate love for animals, in lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be made to your favorite local animal shelter.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019
