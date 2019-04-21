|
Curt, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather went to be with his Lord following complications from a massive heart attack. For most of his life, he was a minister and always put his love of God and family first. He loved the outdoors, building things, and spending time with his grandkids, and great-grandkids. The name "PaPa" will forever be special.
Curtis "Curt" Lea Bateman
January 4, 1935 -
March 5, 2019
He is preceded in death by his wife Jerry and his son Richard Lea. He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Crider, and Step Children: Richard Smith, Steve Smith, Scott Smith, and Shannon Clark.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 25th at 2:00 PM at Northwood Christian Church: 2425 Harvest Ln. Springfield, OR 97477. As Curt had a passionate love for animals, in lieu of flowers, memorials are asked to be made to your favorite local animal shelter.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 21, 2019