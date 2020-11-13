1/1
Curtis Lynn Walters
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Lynn Walters
December 9, 1959 - November 9, 2020
Curtis Lynn Walters was Born December 9, 1959 at Sacred Heart hospital in Eugene, Oregon. He died November 9, 2020 at home of diabetes and natural causes. He attended elementary school at Mohawk Valley in Springfield, Oregon. He finished his schooling at Springfield High School in 1978.
Curtis loved music and liked to sing. He enjoyed singing most popular and sacred music by memory and just for his own and his family's enjoyment.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Walters, his sister, Vickie Gabbert and husband Roderick, his brother Carey Walters and wife Donna, his uncle Melvin Hadley, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Major Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved