Curtis Lynn Walters
December 9, 1959 - November 9, 2020
Curtis Lynn Walters was Born December 9, 1959 at Sacred Heart hospital in Eugene, Oregon. He died November 9, 2020 at home of diabetes and natural causes. He attended elementary school at Mohawk Valley in Springfield, Oregon. He finished his schooling at Springfield High School in 1978.
Curtis loved music and liked to sing. He enjoyed singing most popular and sacred music by memory and just for his own and his family's enjoyment.
He is survived by his mother, Virginia Walters, his sister, Vickie Gabbert and husband Roderick, his brother Carey Walters and wife Donna, his uncle Melvin Hadley, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon.
