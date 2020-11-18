Curtis M. Trotter
1944 - 2020
Curtis M. Trotter, 76, of Eugene, OR passed away November 10, 2020. Curtis was born January 20, 1944 in Eugene, OR to parents Hervie and Edna (Rackley) Trotter. After he completed high school, he served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Curtis married Susan C. Swift, September 9, 1967 in Vancouver, WA. He worked as a long bed truck driver. Curtis is survived by his daughter Andrea Sogge of Eugene, OR; son Scott Trotter of Beach, ND; son William Trotter of Eugene, OR; and 9 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Susan Trotter in 2009. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home, Crematorium and Cemetery, Eugene, OR.
