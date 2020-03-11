Home

Cynthia Carter


1955 - 2020
Cynthia Carter Obituary
Cynthia Carter
07/29/1955 - 03/08/2020
And you, my mother, there on the sad height,
Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
We raged against the dying of our light but the darkness has taken our mother too soon. Cindy leaves behind her son Brandon Ivie, her daughters Chelsea Carter, and Cassidy Cooksey, her 5 grandchildren, and her beloved dog Akeeno.
Cindy was preceded in death by her father Walt Ivie, mother Joann Ivie, son Seth Carter, and grandson Michael Cooksey.
We all love you mom
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
