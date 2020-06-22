Cynthia Kurzhal
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Kurzhal
07/23/01954 - 06/16/2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Louise Kurzhal, passed away and ascended to her proper place in Heaven on June 16, 2020 from Lewy Body Dementia. She was a native Oregonian born in Salem on July 23, 1954, the 3rd child born to Gerald and Doris Hall. She was born to be a wife and Mother. She began babysitting her cousins when she was 11 years old and helped her Mother in the childcare business throughout high school.
She met her lifelong husband of 45 years, Mark, on a blind date in the Summer of 1974. They were married Feb 22, 1975 and Cindy soon became a mother herself, when Andy was born in 1976 followed by Jennifer in 1978 and Mathew in 1980. She was a consummate homemaker, cooking, cleaning, and doting on her family and all her children's friends. She was also known to constantly rearrange her furniture, LOL. A community mother loved by all. She loved the water, spending her time skiing, swimming, and recently snorkeling with the Hawaiian aquatic wildlife.
She is survived by her mother, Doris, her brothers, Jerry (Sue) and Randy (Paula), her children, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her husband, Mark. She was predeceased by her father, Gerald, and her daughter-in-law, Mary.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at our home in Veneta on June 26.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved