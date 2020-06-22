Cynthia Kurzhal
07/23/01954 - 06/16/2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Louise Kurzhal, passed away and ascended to her proper place in Heaven on June 16, 2020 from Lewy Body Dementia. She was a native Oregonian born in Salem on July 23, 1954, the 3rd child born to Gerald and Doris Hall. She was born to be a wife and Mother. She began babysitting her cousins when she was 11 years old and helped her Mother in the childcare business throughout high school.
She met her lifelong husband of 45 years, Mark, on a blind date in the Summer of 1974. They were married Feb 22, 1975 and Cindy soon became a mother herself, when Andy was born in 1976 followed by Jennifer in 1978 and Mathew in 1980. She was a consummate homemaker, cooking, cleaning, and doting on her family and all her children's friends. She was also known to constantly rearrange her furniture, LOL. A community mother loved by all. She loved the water, spending her time skiing, swimming, and recently snorkeling with the Hawaiian aquatic wildlife.
She is survived by her mother, Doris, her brothers, Jerry (Sue) and Randy (Paula), her children, 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and her husband, Mark. She was predeceased by her father, Gerald, and her daughter-in-law, Mary.
A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at our home in Veneta on June 26.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.