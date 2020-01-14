|
Dagmaris Cabezas
July 17, 1948 - November 12, 2019
Dagmaris Cabezas, 71, passed away unexpectedly in Eugene, Oregon on November 12, 2019.
She was born on July 17, 1948 in Santa Clara, Cuba to Eduardo Cabezas and Ester Caso. After graduating East Orange Catholic High School, she obtained a degree in psychology from Rutgers University and a Master's Degree in Journalism from Columbia University. In July 1980, her master's thesis about Cuba, entitled "You Can Go Home Again," was published in The Nation magazine.
Dagmaris dedicated much of her career to increasing access to education and public health for minority students and immigrant communities. She worked at Columbia University Health Sciences as the Director of Community Affairs, and later in the early 90s as Vice President of External Relations at the City College of New York. In the mid-90s, she started a nonprofit consulting firm and moved to Pennsylvania. In opposition to anti-immigrant laws proposed by the Mount Pocono Borough, Dagmaris co-founded the Monroe County Council on Inclusion in 2006 to promote unity among local residents. In 2016, she retired to Eugene, Oregon, where she enjoyed exercising, drinking wine with friends, and performing in stage readings of plays that exemplify the resilience of immigrants in Lane County such as Now, I Am Your Neighbor.
Dagmaris is preceded in death by her son, Pedro. She is survived by her daughter, Daliz (Sam), her two granddaughters, Leilani and Yosette, and her sister, Elizabeth.
A memorial is scheduled for January 19 (5 pm) at the Eugene Hotel Retirement Community. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rutgers Future Scholars Program in Newark at give.rutgers.edu.
