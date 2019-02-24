|
April 28, 1929 -
January 18, 2019
DAISY MAE MORGAN, of Springfield, died peacefully in her home with her beloved pet chihuahua at her side on Friday Jan 18, 2019 after a long struggle with congestive heart disease. She was 89 years old.
Born on April 28th in the small farm town of Minneapolis, Kansas only months before the great crash of 1929 she was the last surviving sibling of five.
At the age of four in the midst of the great depression her father abandoned his family. She was raised by her maternal grandmother in the same house she was born.
Soon after graduating from high school she traveled to Oregon with her best friend and met her eventual husband, Gerald Lee Morgan in Klamath Falls. They soon married and by the age of 27 she had given birth to her three sons: Richard Morgan, 69 of Portland, David Morgan, 65, of New York City, and Scott Morgan, 63 of Watsonville, California.
After the sudden passing of her husband in 1983 to cancer Daisy became a florist and then joined a vibrant chapter of Red Hat Ladies in Eugene/Springfield. She was an avid gardener and before her eyesight diminished due to macular degeneration she loved to paint, read murder mystery novels and care for her beloved pets: dogs, chickens and canaries.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will remember her as a proud mother of a close knit family who all loved their devoted grandmother.
Her life will be celebrated later this spring on her 90th birthday in Eugene, April 28th, 2019.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019