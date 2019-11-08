|
|
Dale Edward Allore
August 29, 1930 - October 22, 2019
Dale Edward Allore, age 89, of Eugene, Oregon, died October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born August 29, 1930 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late Michael and Emily Allore.
Dale and wife Wilma moved to Eugene in 1959, raising their three daughters in the home which he resided in for 60 years and pursued a lifelong career as an insurance adjuster/appraiser. Dale was actively involved with the Jaycees and was President of the Emerald Empire Roundup for several years. Dale and his family enjoyed many years of membership at the Eugene Yacht Club where Dale served a year as Commodore. There were many trips to the San Juan Island's with family and friends as well as weekend regattas and sunset sails. Dale also had a great love of golf, cooking, gardening, skiing, and was a devoted University of Oregon Ducks fan. Dale was a member of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church for over 50 years, serving in his later years as an usher and member of the altar guild.
Dale was very proud of his grandchildren, traveling to numerous soccer and basketball games, and attending yearly marching band competitions, There was immeasurable joy when all were gathered for various celebrations and holidays.
Dale is survived by his two daughters, Penny Hannum and husband Jeff and Suzanne Swanson and husband Robert; son in law Blaine Roberts; grandchildren Tyler and wife Megan; Eric; Brittany and husband Andrew; Jacob; Gabrielle and fiancé Adam; Brandon. Great-grandson Jackson Dean Hannum, and a great grandchild expected in 2/2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Wilma Margaret Allore, 2006, and daughter Robin Kimberly Roberts, 2006.
A special thank you to the social workers and case managers at Riverbend Hospital for their guidance and support during this difficult time. Also, our sincere gratitude to the Pete Moore Hospice House for their loving care and kindness during Dale's final days.
A family service will be held at a later time to place Dale's ashes in the columbarium at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019