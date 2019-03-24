Home

Dale Higley
1932 - 2019

Dale Higley, of Eugene Oregon died peacefully on February 27, 2019 at the age of 86.

Dale and his twin brother Don were born on October 29, 1932 to Lucie and Paul Higley in Grand Junction Colorado. This set of twins was welcomed by seven brothers and sisters, Frances (Owen), Leah (Twitchell), George, Howard, Mark, Raymond and Charles.

Dale was a Navy Veteran & a devoted husband to Vera Higley, father & father in-law to Terry Higley, Susan Kitchel (Kim) and Patricia Osborn (Rob). He was blessed with the opportunity to laugh with and love his grandchildren & great grandchildren; Nichole, Austin, Taylor, Chandler, Travis, Rowan, Scout, Sawyer & Wyatt. They were all the loves of his life.

Dale was an important member of the Delta Sand & Gravel Company. He was the truck shop foreman & mechanic extraordinaire. He worked there for 33 ½ years before retiring in 1998.

He loved Jesus with all of his heart, and his actions proved that every day. We are happy to know he is in heaven right now, rejoicing with his family and friends already there but we are going to miss him so much!

The family would be honored to have you join us for a Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 27th, 2019 2:00 pm, Eugene Faith Center, 1410 W 13th Ave., Eugene, OR 97402.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019
