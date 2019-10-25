|
Dale L. Orrick
1/22/1941 - 10/22/2019
Dale L. Orrick passed away on October 22, 2019. He was born in San Diego, California on January 22, 1941. He moved to Eugene, Oregon with his family in 1973. Dale earned an Associates Degree from Lane Community College. He owned Coburg Cycle Center, was a gas turbine engine mechanice, and worked for US oil companies in New Orleans, Egypt, and Libya. He loved music, playing the guitar, building models, reading and riding dirt bikes on Oregon logging roads. His family and friends will miss his sarcastic wit and humor.
Dale is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gloria, and his two daughters Lisa (Larry) Davis of Toledo and Lynell (Wayne) Thomas of Cottage Grove.
There will be no services held. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
