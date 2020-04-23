|
Dale Owen Jones
January 19, 1933 - April 8, 2020
Coach Dale Jones passed away April 8, 2020, as a result of complications from an automobile accident. Born in Moore, Idaho, Dale grew up playing and working on the family farm in Blackfoot, Idaho with his 6 brothers and 2 sisters. His love for farming continued on his Creswell Farm throughout retirement from teaching/coaching. He was also a cabinet maker; building & installing cabinets in many homes & businesses.
Dale served 2 years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. He enrolled at Rick's College, Rexburg, Idaho to study Math, Industrial Arts and play basketball. He transferred to Idaho State University, Pocatello, Idaho to complete his B.S. Degree in Education and earned his Masters of Ed. Degree from the University of Oregon. Dale taught Math at Blackfoot HS, Gooding HS in Idaho and South Eugene HS for 27 yrs. He coached football, baseball and basketball, serving as the head coach for boys basketball and baseball at South Eugene. Coach "Hells Bells" was an excellent X's & O's coach and teacher of fundamentals. Mr. Jones had a special approach for teaching math, especially with those that struggled. His successful teaching methodologies became known by many as the "Jonesy Specials."
Dale married Delores June Cooper, November 4, 1953. Delores passed away October 2001. Dale married Millicent Allen on September 28, 2002. They are faithful members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, dedicated to serve others. Dale is preceded in death by his wife Delores, his parents, his 6 brothers & 2 sisters and his brother-in-law James Cooper. He is survived by his wife Millie, his children Lonnie (Betsy), Steve (Brenda), Nancy, Gary, Layne (Helen), Tami Brown (Dan), his step-children Rawlin, Kathleen, Karen, Diane, Wayne, sister-in-laws Rosalie Newsome, RaDonna Koble, brother-in-law Robert Cooper, 46 grandchildren and 70 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Dale will be held when gatherings are permitted by local health authorities.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020