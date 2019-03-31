Home

1937 - 2019

A Celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday April 5th at McKenzie Bible Fellowship in Leaburg for Dale Willis Hagey of Leaburg, who died March 21, 2019, of Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was 81. Dale was born September 4, 1937 to Dale and Fay (Mayfield) Hagey Sr in Union, Oregon.

On June 7, 1957 Dale married Glorietta Bond in Corvallis, Oregon. They spent 61 wonderful years together.

After graduating with a degree in biology from Oregon State University, Dale spent two years serving in the Army. He then spent 28 years working as a biologist for the Eugene Water and Electric Board.

Dale loved the outdoors, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, and taking the back roads through the countryside. Dale was an active member of McKenzie Bible Fellowship, Souljourners, and Gideons International.

Dale is survived by his wife Glorietta; his four children, Daletta, David, Meleah, and Darin; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

In leiu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International.

Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to see a full version of the obituary and sign the guest book.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019
