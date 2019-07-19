|
Dallas Lommen
1940 - 2019
Dallas Lommen was born in Oakland, California in 1940 and graduated from Wilson High School in Portland, Oregon in 1957. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the Oregon College of Education and his Administrative Credential from the University of Oregon.
He taught in the Beaverton and Springfield School Districts and was an administrator in Junction City and Springfield, retiring in 1993. He also served six years in the Air National Guard stationed at Portland International Airport.
He passed away in June 2019 and is survived by Susan, his wife of 58 years and his sons, Layne and Dana (Stephanie, his grandchildren, Amerie, Peter, Jasper and Audrey and his brother, Jory.
His family has been greatly moved by the many messages of remembrances and condolences received from their relatives and friends, even from Tasmania.
As an expression of sympathy in honor of Dallas and his love of students and education, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Education Foundation, PO Box 663, Springfield, OR 97477.
A celebration of Dal's life will be held on Sunday, October 13th from 1:00-4:00 pm at Along Came Trudy's, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. Oregon. RSVP to John Halgren, [email protected]
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 19 to July 21, 2019