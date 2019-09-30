Home

Dallas Merchant


1936 - 2019
Dallas Merchant Obituary
Dallas Merchant
09/04/1936 - 09/29/2019
Dallas D. Merchant, Eugene, Oregon died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Roxie, his three devoted children Debbie (Scott Stevens) Merchant of Albany, Oregon; Jude (George) Anderson of Locust Grove, Virginia, and Mitch (Becky) Merchant of Bend, Oregon, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Dallas was a Nebraska native, graduating from McMinnville High School and the University of Washington Graduate School of Banking. He enjoyed a long career of over 20 years with First Interstate Bank, followed by a 10 year career with Pape' Group, and retiring after 13 years as CFO from Liberty Bank in Eugene. Dallas served as President for the Eugene Executives Association and Chairman of Willamette SCORE, serving as a SCORE volunteer beginning in 2002. Dallas enjoyed traveling, skiing, hiking, photography and making movies for family and friends. His memoir 'From My Perspective' was completed in 2018 and he was in the process of writing Volume II at the time of his death.
Remembrances can be made to Peace Health Hospice and the Parkinson's Foundation. A memorial service will be held at Springfield Memorial Gardens, 7305 Main St., Springfield, OR 97478 on October 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
