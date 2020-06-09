Dan Hershberger
11-9-48 - 5-12-20
Dan J. Hershberger passed away on May 12th at his home near Corvallis, Oregon. He was surrounded by his family, loving words, sacred music and candles as he gently transcended into the Light.
Dan was born in Corvallis, Oregon on November 9, 1948 to George Edward and Geraldine Mae Hershberger. He was raised in Waldport and Tidewater, graduated from Waldport High School in 1966 and soon after joined the navy. He served on the Ajax in Japan and Vietnam. Dan was very affected by Agent Orange.
For ten years Dan fought cancer through alternative treatments and never complained nor took his eyes off of God. He found the silver linings and blessings in life and knew it was the journey that matters. He always chose Love over Fear. He was able to help many with cancer along the way.
After the navy Dan went to the University of Oregon, earning his Masters and becoming a teacher and coach. Later he became a real estate broker and started up his own real estate firm called In-One Realty, covering Lane, Linn, Benton and sometimes Multnomah Counties. He and his wife worked together as brokers for many years, helping many people make solid real estate choices with integrity and honor.
Dan married Margaret Ann Naslund on August 2, 1989. Together they loved God, their children, nature, and animals. Dan spent his life helping others come to understand that God is unconditional. He led and attended many bible studies over the years focusing on the Grace of God and Love without Conditions. He was always very solid and steady with his family and friends, reminding others that nothing can separate us from the Love of God.
Dan is survived by his wife, Margaret, and children, Caralee Ann Lindsay and soon-to-be son-in-law, Gabe Hargrove, of Portland, Alfred and Sarah DeFlaminis of Portland, John C. Deflaminis of Eugene, and Sally Gist of Florida. Dan is also survived by his sisters, Georgianna Wade of New Mexico, Sandi Hollister of Tidewater, and Trudi Parsons of Reno, Nevada. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no funeral at this time due to the pandemic. All are welcome to add their thoughts or stories at https://www.forevermissed.com/dan-j-hershberger/about. Our son created a wonderful slideshow with Dan's favorite music for all to enjoy. Dan was very loved by his family and friends and will live on forever in our hearts and souls. He is a precious child of God entrusted to the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Any contributions can be made to Joseph Prince Ministries. https://www.josephprince.org/about/the-ministry
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.