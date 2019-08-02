|
Dan Rehwalt
June 1, 1929 - July 28, 2019
Dan Rehwalt, of Eugene, passed away July 28, 2019, at age 90. Born in Eugene June 1, 1929. Grew up in Westfir. Married Charlotte Galloway of Beaverton, Aug. 27, 1949. Machinist by trade, Dan's favorite time was working on the Southern Pacific Railroad as a machinist as well as a a brakeman. He worked as a machinist at the old Hines mill in Westfir, owned a machine shop in Florence, spent many years as a minister, was an accomplished author and was a Past Master of the Masons.
Dan is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Eugene; daughters, Evelyn of Madras and Shirley of Eugene; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. His son, Charlie passed away in April 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., service Aug. 10, 2019, in Forestvale Cemetery, Oakridge, Ore.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019