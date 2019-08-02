Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Rehwalt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Rehwalt


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Rehwalt Obituary
Dan Rehwalt
June 1, 1929 - July 28, 2019
Dan Rehwalt, of Eugene, passed away July 28, 2019, at age 90. Born in Eugene June 1, 1929. Grew up in Westfir. Married Charlotte Galloway of Beaverton, Aug. 27, 1949. Machinist by trade, Dan's favorite time was working on the Southern Pacific Railroad as a machinist as well as a a brakeman. He worked as a machinist at the old Hines mill in Westfir, owned a machine shop in Florence, spent many years as a minister, was an accomplished author and was a Past Master of the Masons.
Dan is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Eugene; daughters, Evelyn of Madras and Shirley of Eugene; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. His son, Charlie passed away in April 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., service Aug. 10, 2019, in Forestvale Cemetery, Oakridge, Ore.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.