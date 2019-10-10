|
Dan Riney
8/20/1948 - 9/23/2019
Dan Riney passed away in his home in Lane County on September 23, 2019. Born in Salem, OR to Anthol and Bess Riney in 1948, he lived a very full and interesting life. He traveled with his family around the world living in Paramaribo, Surinam and Silver Springs, Maryland before graduating from The American School in Tehran, Iran in 1966.
Dan started his 23 year military career in Oct 1967 when he enlisted in the US Army. After his basic training, Dan returned home and married Fran Larsen of Mapleton, Oregon. As an Army bride Fran traveled with Dan wherever possible during his time with the Army, starting with Rotary Wing flight training Ft Wolters, TX and Gunnery Instructor Pilot training at FT Rucker, AL.
As a Warrant Officer in 1969 Dan flew Huey's for Co. A, 4th Aviation Battalion, 4th Infantry Division in Pleiku, RVN. Dan's parents were able to arrange a stopover in Saigon on their way to New Delhi and Dan was able to fly his parents around the Saigon area during a check out flight on a new helicopter. During his service in Vietnam he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star Medal.
In 1970, Dan received a direct commission to 1st Lieutenant while serving as an instructor pilot and Administrative Officer with the Department of Advanced Flight Training at Ft Rucker, AL. From 1975 to 1978 he was Platoon commander, Company Operations Officer and Company Executive Officer for the 101st Aviation Battalion, 101st Airborne Div. (AASLT) at Ft Campbell, KY. Other assignments included the Public Affairs Officer in Osterholz-Scharmbeck, FRG, for the 2nd Armored Division (FWD), in 1978 to 1981, and during 1981 to 1984 as the Executive Officer, US Army Recruiting Battalion, in Portland, OR. Between 1984 and 1988 Dan served as the Plans Officer and Deputy Corps Aviation Officer, I Corps at Ft Lewis, WA.
Dan retired from the US Army as a Lieutenant Colonel while serving as the Public Affairs Officer at the US Army Training Center in Ft Jackson, SC in 1990. During his military career, Dan qualified for the Master Aviator Badge and completed course work for a Bachelor of Professional Aeronautics degree.
Returning home to Oregon Dan immediately started construction on the home that he and Fran had been planning for many years, in the hills Southwest of Eugene. After they were settled in their new home Dan went to work for Sony Disc Manufacturing in Springfield in their engineering department. When Sony closed its doors Dan was one of the very last employees to walk out the door. As the Facilities Manager, he over saw the disposition of the manufacturing equipment and the eventual sale of the property.
In his retirement Dan enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending grand-kids games and events. Dan enjoyed working on his stamp collection, genealogy, woodworking, puttering around his property and attempts at wine making. Deer and elk hunting seasons found Dan in Central Oregon camping with family and friends "kicking rocks" around the campfire.
Dan is survived by his wife Fran Riney, their daughter Elizabeth King of Springfield; three grandchildren, Jake, Kate and Ben and one great-grandson, Rowan. He is also survived by his brother Chris and nephew Jason both of Eugene and niece Christina Mullican of Cottage Grove.
Lt Colonel Dan Riney (Ret) will be interred with a Memory Marker at the Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, OR with full military honors. Memory Markers of his father and his father-in-law also reside at the Roseburg National Cemetery, "Captain Anthol Wayne Riney, USAAF, DFC, AM, B-24", and "SCB3 Frederick J. Larsen, US Navy, WWII, USS Princeton".
Donations in Dan's memory can be sent to the – Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, or to , Eugene, OR.
