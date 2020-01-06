|
Dana (Wendell) Sallaz
04/23/1940 - 01/13/2019
One year ago on January 13th, 2019, we lost our patriarch and father, Dana (Wendell) Sallaz. He was 78 years young.
Mom (Alice) asked the Lord to call him home as he passed peacefully in his sleep at Mckenzie Willamette Hospital do to complications of pneumonia. Those in attendance were his children, Steven Wendell, Daniel Lee, James Dana, Dana Wendell Jr, Erik Edward Sallaz and Julie Barrett. Other children unable to attend were Ted Schneider, Deborah Peura and Audrey Carlson.
Dana was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Alice E Krecji-Sallaz, 2 brothers David and Ronald Sallaz of Ohio and survived by his brothers, Stanley and Jerry Sallaz and sister, Janeen Wukotich.
He worked most his life as a dairyman retiring from Darigold at age 55 in Ontario California.
After the passing of his beloved wife, Alice in October of 2013, he decided he needed more help and moved to Springfield Oregon to be with his daughter, Julie Barrett until his passing in January of 2019. He became an Oregon Duck fan while here in Springfield but stayed true to his first love Ohio State whenever they were on.
His greatest accomplishments are his 9 children, 19 grandchildren and too many great grandchildren to count.
He will be loved, remembered by all. We will all miss his quick witt, mischievous nature and wicked sense of humor.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020