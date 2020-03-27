|
Daniel Burdick
10/7/1960 - 3/22/2020
Dan Burdick, 59, passed away March 22, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon.
Dan was born October 7, 1960 in Waterloo, NY and was the youngest child of Glen and Mary Lou (Lamb) Burdick. Dan was an exceedingly intelligent, kind-hearted person who did volunteer work advising people on nutritional needs. He often shared his limited resources with anyone more needy. He loved being outdoors hiking in nature, reading books and listening to music or singing songs from 60 years ago. His favorite pets were parakeets, or budgies as he called them.
He is survived by his son Lucas Burdick, one sister Kathy Landers, two brothers Ken and Carl Burdick, two nephews and one niece. Dan was predeceased by his parents and one nephew.
The family would like to thank all the people who befriended Dan at the White Bird Clinic and the Jesco Club in Eugene.
Burial and graveside service will be at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo, NY.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020