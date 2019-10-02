|
Daniel Gordon
March 29, 1939 - September 23, 2019
Daniel N. Gordon, a longtime resident of Eugene, OR died on September 23, 2019 at the age of 80. He was predeceased by his loving wife and partner of many years, Sabine Gordon. Daniel is survived by his brothers Paul and Richard, his children Seth, Rachel and Derek, and his grandchildren Sarah, Noah, Keagan, Chloe, Emma and Gavin, plus many nieces and nephews.
Daniel was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin where he received a Ph.D. in Sociology. He went on to become a professor of Sociology at Dartmouth College. After several years at Dartmouth, Daniel moved to Eugene to become a professor at the University of Oregon. Daniel had a strong interest in the criminal justice system and earned his law degree from the University of Oregon. Dan was a well respected and renowned attorney, tackling many difficult cases with success.
Daniel was an avid pilot, flying his single engine airplane around the US, both for work and pleasure. He was deeply committed to the Angel Flights, Rotary Club, Elks Club and Prison Ministry. He enjoyed both classical music and movies.
Daniel will be buried at the West Lawn Memorial Park on October 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
