Daniel Headley
5/14/1961 - 7/21/2020
Daniel Lee Headley, born May 14, 1961, drank his very last Dr. Pepper and was taken from us too soon, on July 21, 2020 at his home in Brookings.
Danny lived a happy contented life and made sure all of those around him felt that Zen spirit. He grew up in Klamath, California and Crescent City, California. Danny served two years in the Navy, joining at the age of 17. His skill sets were vast and he held many jobs throughout his lifetime, following his spirit. In 1984 he married Karla Few and together they raised an amazing family in Eugene .
When his mother became ill Danny moved back to Brookings to care for her until she passed in 2006.
For the past 10 years Danny was living in Brookings, Oregon, working at Hastings Bulb Growers and helping his widowed sister raise her two sons; Uncle Dan was always the man!!
Danny is survived by his children, Aleah Sanders, Shannon Snow, Aaron Snow, Kristine Ashcraft, Deb Devitt, his 8 grandchildren, and his siblings Tammy and David Headley.
A celebration of life gather will be held in Danny's honor on August 29, 2020 at 1pm, at his home, 311 Mulberry Lane, Brookings, OR.
Stop on by, bring a story, and raise a Dr. Pepper!
