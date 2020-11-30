1/2
Daniel Pinson
1928 - 2020
Daniel Pinson
08/28/1928 - 11/07/2020
Daniel Hugo "Dan" Pinson was born to Paul Pinson and Muriel Jenks Pinson on August 28, 1928 in Orofino, Idaho. He graduated from Gold Beach High School in 1946. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1947 and served in the Philippines. Dan had a long career as a timber faller for International Paper Co. He was also a renaissance man who enjoyed intellectual pursuits such as chess (for which he won several championship trophies), history, extensive Bible reading, and Bible teaching. He was also an expert outdoorsman, having been trained from a young age in the arts of hunting, fishing foraging, hiking, and wilderness survival and perfecting those skills over the course of his life. At the age of 65, he completed a 6-day backpacking trip through his beloved Wallowa Mountains with his son and granddaughter.
Dan married Ione (Howard) Pinson in 1950. They had a loving partnership for 70 years and raised five children, living the majority of their married life in the family home they built in Scottsburg, Oregon.
Dan's strong faith in God was a central tenet of his life, and it would be his strong desire for anyone whom he loved to take a serious look at the Gospel message. The good news of salvation and the overwhelming love and forgiveness of God strongly influenced his decision to become sober in 1982 and remain so for the rest of his life.
Dan departed this life on November 7, 2020, and is survived by his wife, Ione, as well as 4 of their children and an extensive family of descendants, who will dearly miss his presence on this earth.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
