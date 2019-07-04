Home

Danielle M. "Dani" Dolechek

In Loving Memory of

Danielle "Dani" M. Dolechek
Happy 25th Birthday
in Heaven!
July 4, 1994-Nov. 8, 2012

When I leave you, don't weep for me. Pass the wine around and remember how my laughing pleased you. Look at one another, smiling and don't forget about touching. Sing the songs that I loved best and dance one time all together. As for me, I'll be off running somewhere on the beach, and I'll fly to the top of the tree, I always meant to climb, when you're ready, I'll be there - waiting for you. Take your time.

We miss you Boe!
Daddy, Mommy, brother Derek, and Piper
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 4, 2019

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 4, 2019
