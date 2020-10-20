Dannie Ray McKinley
May 25,1949 - October 10,2020
Dannie Ray McKinley passed away on October 10, 2020 @ the age of 71 of cardiac arrest. He was a long time resident of Bend, Or and moved back to Eugene 2011. Dad loved the outdoors, traveling with family and woodworking, having made many items for the family to always have. He was in construction by trade a foreman on many jobs all over Oregon, Washington and a few in Montana. One of his proudest achievements (besides his daughters) was he helped build the original EWEB building here in Eugene. Dad was a kind and generous man having helped many people throughout his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Danna Marie, his infant Grandson Jacob Kameron Brandt and 3 siblings. Dan has 2 daughters Lisa Douglass of Springfield and Stephanie Brandt of Eugene, 2 Step-children, Amber Wark of Bend and Jason Mitchell of Medford. He has 9 grandchildren and 1 Great-Grandson. He has 5 surviving siblings. Michele Wheeler of Napa, Ca, Nita Berge Salem, Or, Merri Hoover Omak, Wa, Kimberlee Pecheos Clackamas, Or and a half sibling Gene Dowell of Ca.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 @ 1pm at the Eugene ELKS Lodge 2470 W. 11th. Masks will be required.0
