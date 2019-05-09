|
Danny "Joe" Ray Cagle, of Eugene, passed away at the age of 72 on April 27, 2019. Joe was born on November 14, 1946 in Madera, California, to John Cagle and Odessa Sinks.
Joe grew up in Chowchilla, California, then moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in the early 60s. He later moved to Oregon and went to work at Eugene Chemical Works in the early 70s, where he worked until retiring in 2011.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle R. Cagle; brother, Preston J. Cagle; his mother, Odessa Sinks; step-father, James O. Quigley; and father, John Cagle.
Joe is survived by his wife, Loretta R. Cagle; stepson, James W. Williams; stepdaughters, Jeanine M. Rhode and Christina M. Hunter; grandchildren, Anna M. Roberts, Grant J. Herring, Dorian S.T. Dilley, Mikayla C. Peabody, Bailey J. Sugg, Cheyanne E. Hunter, Star R. Hunter, Gabriel B. Hunter, Cordelia-Rayne Hunter; great-grandson, Oliver J. Peabody; and sisters, Dorothy J. England, Linda S. Sheppard, Wanda J. Bateman, and Doris A. Claborn.
In 1988, Joe met Lori, the love of his life, and wooed her by taking her out dancing. He loved to dance to anything with a good beat – he could really cut a rug! He also had a deep, beautiful singing voice that lit up the room and made everyone smile.
Joe enjoyed the outdoors and, in his younger years, spent his free time fishing, hunting, and tending to his chickens. He also had a lifelong passion for old cars and spent countless hours rebuilding them. In his retirement years, he rebuilt his beloved 1951 Triumph Thunderbird.
Joe was a doting Papa who loved his grandchildren and great-grandson beyond measure. He put family first and brought joy to everyone around him. His laugh was contagious and people couldn't help but be happy around him. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
Arrangements entrusted to Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service. A private Celebration of Life will be held.
