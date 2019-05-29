|
Darla, a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, sister-in law and dear friend to many, passed away on May 23, 2019 at the Peter Moore Hospice House in Eugene.
Darla Mae Knudsen
August 29, 1943 -
May 23, 2019
Darla was born in Minot, North Dakota on August 29, 1943 as the first child of Albert Leolen Geddes and Mary Alice (Frank) Geddes. The family moved to Junction City, OR in 1948 and Darla graduated from Junction City High School in 1961.
On July14, 1961, Darla married Jesse Knudsen in Junction City where they have lived for the past 58 years.
Darla earned a Dental Hygiene degree from LCC in 1980 and spent most of her career working with Dr Ward. She served as President of Oregon Dental Hygienist Association and was Treasurer of the Western Conference of ODH.
Darla joined Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers' Association about 15 years ago and served in many capacities at the local level and became State Secretary in 2014. Darla was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church of Junction City.
Darla's father, Albert Geddes, passed away in 1992. She is survived by: her mother, Mary Alice; husband, Jesse; Daughters: Victoria Healy (Shawn) of Veneta; Kari Teague (Danny) of Salem; and Julie Derryberry (Frank) of Corvallis; six Grandchildren: Kristin Healy, Patrick Healy, Jessica Teague, Nicki Wade (Mike), Will Derryberry and John Derryberry; and three Great-Grandchildren; Sisters: Cheryl Evans (Edd); Jane Walpole (Bill); and Pam Powell; Brother: Allen "Butch" (Brenda) Geddes; and several nieces and nephews
The Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at the Faith Lutheran Church at 926 W. 6th, Junction City at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to the Faith Lutheran Church and/or Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers' Association Scholarship Fund (c/o Sharon Thompson, PO Box 117, Glide, OR 97443) in honor of Darla Knudsen.
