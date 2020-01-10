|
Darla Nelle Miller
September 30, 1927 - January 3, 2020
On January 3, 2020, Darla Nelle Miller, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Springfield while surrounded by her family. She was 92 years old. Darla was born in Savonburg, Kansas on September 30, 1927, to Nelle and Warren McGill. She was the youngest of 6 children.
Darla married Ardus Pruitt in 1945. They had two daughters, Sheryll and Beverly. After her divorce from Ardus, Darla married Gerald W. Miller, and they had two sons, Michael and Mark.
Darla had an exemplary work ethic and worked hard her entire life. Her many diverse jobs included working in a poultry plant, as a real estate secretary, as a real estate broker, and as a property manager. Darla had a passion for music. She never learned to read music, but that didn't stop her. She was proud to be a self-taught, talented musician and was able to play many instruments. She played "by ear" and was able to play any song she heard. She often volunteered at retirement homes where she loved to play the piano and her fiddle for the residents. Darla was a long-time member of the "Old Time Fiddlers."
Darla truly loved life, and she cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her farm and all the animals; she especially loved her chickens. With a smile on her face and joke on her lips, Darla was always happy to see you. She touched so many with her joyful presence and witty sense of humor. Darla's family and friends will always be thankful for the gift that was her life.
Darla is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, ex-husband Ardus, husband Jerry, daughter Sherry, and grandson Lucas.
Darla is survived by her daughter Beverly Barrett (Bill Letsom), her two sons, Michael Miller (Michelle) and Mark Miller (Virginia), grandchildren, Jack Miller, Kate Miller, Alison Miller, Max Miller, Kelly Miller, Jerry Miller, Jennifer Williams, David Barrett, Dan LaChapelle, Jessica Guerra, and Anna Proctor, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her former son-in-law Marty Barrett and many friends she held dear throughout her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower or donations, Darla would want you to be frugal, invest your money, and save it for you and your family. Darla knew the value of a dollar and hard work, and she cared most about the moments she spent with her friends and family, so please honor her by enjoying yours. The legacy of Darla's kind spirit, passion for music, work ethic, tenacity, and humor will live on through those who loved her dearly.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020