Darlene Alma Kizer
06/24/1940 - 06/30/2020
Darlene Alma Kizer, 80, was born-6/24/1940, McMinnville, OR, and passed away 6/30/2020 at age 80.
She was married to Calvin Kizer for 63.5 years. A celebration of life with the family will be this fall on her favorite beach in Florence, Oregon.
We lost our precious, mother, grandmother, best friend, and wife. We celebrated her 80th birthday on June 24th with many of her family. Darlene was the most giving, caring person who would do anything for others. She took pride in her family and friends. Darlene was the life of the party and had the most unique laugh that was heard often. Even through the hardest of times, she found light in every situation.
Darlene and Cal spent 64 wonderful years together, moving around the country as Cal managed many construction projects in multiple states. Through thick and thin, they had the best of times together. They enjoyed spending time with their family and friends and were known for always having helpful tips for raising children, organizing, and how to have a happy family. Darlene also enjoyed camping, quilting, reading and crocheting.
Survivors include: Husband, Calvin Kizer, Sisters, OR; Daughters, Toni Ellison-Springfield, OR and Julie Kizer Littleton, Bend, OR; Daughter-in-law, Wendy Kizer, Dead Wood, OR; Granddaughters, Jill Crandall, Bend, and Ashley Kizer, Gervais, OR; Sister, Deanna Ellison, Yakima, WA; and Brother, Arthur Bish, Oregon City, OR.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Vivian Bish and son, Curt Kizer.
