|
|
Darlene Ruth VanCleave, age 84, of Florence passed away June 2nd She was born on June 4th, 1934 in Moorcroft, WY to Laurence and Hilda Giese. Darlene was married to John Pauls in 1954. Together they had four children. John passed away in 1967. Darlene was blessed to find the second love of her life and married Jess VanCleave in November of 1978.
Darlene VanCleave
June 4, 2019
She is survived by her spouse, Jess VanCleave, her four children, Ruth (Kevin) Kahl of Billings Montana, Steve (Dana) Pauls of Oakridge, OR, Chris (Rick) Ramsey of Eureka, CA, and Bea (Don) Huber of Springfield, OR.
Her stepchildren, Steve VanCleave of Leechville, AR, and Stephanie (Rick) VanCleave of Kneeland, CA, her 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Private interment will be held at Pacific Sunset Cemetery with a memorial Celebration of Darlene's Life to be held on June 14th from 1 to 4 at the Woahink meeting hall. Burns's Riverside Chapel Florence Funeral Home.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 10, 2019