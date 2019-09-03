|
|
Darlene Volores Fischer
3/10/1930 - 8/19/2019
Darlene Volores Fischer passed away on August 19, 2019, and a memorial service will be held at Lane Memorial Gardens on September 13 at 11 am. She was 89 years old and was born in Fairhaven, Minnesota, to Fredrick and Ethel (Schwanke) Fischer. She married Henry (Hank) Fischer in Villard, Minnesota, on December 7,1947. Hank and Darlene relocated to Oregon a few years later and lived in Coos Bay and North Bend before moving to Eugene in 1964. They were devout members of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lebanon since then. Health issues forced them to move into assisted living in 2000, and Darlene lived at Lone Oak, Gateway Gardens and Avamere Riverpark.
Darlene was a meticulous homemaker and accomplished seamstress. Many lucky people were recipients of her colorful crocheted potholders. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1952, but the symptoms from it began shortly after marriage. For many years Hank and Darlene were active members in the local chapter of the M.S. Society, and Darlene was named Woman of the Year by them in 1981. She donated tissue upon her death for M.S. research.
Darlene is survived by one son, Darell (wife Jackie), of Eugene; daughter, Deanna Miller (husband Greg), of Eugene; brother, Lenis Fischer, of Gibbon, Minnesota; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Hank and one son, Dick Fischer of Germany, and sister, Velma Kuseske of Villard, Minnesota, died previously. Remembrances may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or the M.S. Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8, 2019