Darlene Walker
April 7, 1938 - May 19, 2020
Darlene Johnson Walker, 82, of Eugene, died May 19, 2020 at her home. She had battled lymphoma since 2013. No services are planned.
She was raised in Lakeview, Oregon, where she graduated high school in 1956. She went on to Southern Oregon College for a year then transferred to Oregon State University. In 1959, she was the first woman to receive a scholarship from the Pacific Northwest Personnel Management Association, graduating with a Bachelor's in Business and Personnel Management in 1960. She married Ray Allen Walker in Corvallis on May 29th, 1960.
Ray and Darlene moved to the Tri-Cities, Washington, where Darlene worked for General Electric for several years. In 1967 twin daughters Patti and Cheryl came along, and in 1970 Lori was born. Darlene loved her calling as a mother and homemaker. The family moved to Salt Lake City from 1981-1984, and as the girls grew older she worked part time as a medical transcriptionist. In November 1984, the family relocated to Eugene, Oregon.
She accepted Christ as her Savior as a young adult. Her faith was important to her, and she enjoyed teaching Sunday school in the Primary Department for many years, working in AWANA, and holding leadership roles in Bible Study Fellowship and the Springfield Community Bible Series.
She loved sewing and made many of her daughters' clothes when they were younger. Starting in 2003, Darlene sewed hundreds of Christmas stockings for the Marine Corps Family Foundation's OPERATION SANTA and organized shipments of packages to deployed military for many years. She also made adaptive clothing for wounded military with Sew Much Comfort, as well as neck coolers for those deployed overseas. After her first cancer diagnosis, she sewed turbans and soft pillows for cancer patients.
Darlene was the Lakeview High School Class of '56 historian and organized and published memories for the class 50th reunion. She was an avid OSU baseball fan, and she and Ray followed the team to Omaha for the College World Series in 2006 and 2007.
Once the grandchildren expanded the family, she planned annual summer beach trips, complete with personalized handmade bags full of goodies for her eight grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Ray, of Eugene; three daughters Patti (Pat) Russell of Lake Oswego, Cheryl (Kjell) Stuvstad of Tigard, and Lori (Steve) Schvaneveldt of Easley, SC; brother Bob Johnson, of Lakeview and his daughter Brandi Chapin of Roseburg; eight grandchildren Madelyn and Nolan Russell, Kristoffer Stuvstad, Natalie Hooper, Haley, Grace, James and Josiah Schvaneveldt; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service of Springfield.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 27 to May 31, 2020