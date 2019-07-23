|
Darrel Spiesschaert
12/14/1941 - 7/20/2019
Darrel Frank Spiesschaert (77) passed away at his home near Veneta, Oregon on July 19, 2019.
He was born in Verboort, Oregon on December 14, 1941 and was the first of six children born to George and Mae (Vanaken) Spiesschaert on their Dairy Farm.
He received his early education graduating from Visitation Catholic Grade School and attended Verboort High School and ultimately graduated from Forest Grove Union High School with the Class of 1959. Darrel graduated from Oregon State University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry. While at OSU, Darrel enrolled in the ROTC program and served his country and was honorably discharged from the army as a 2nd lieutenant.
Darrel grew up on his parents' Dairy Farm and gained a love for the land and animals from a very early age. Combining his education in Forestry with this love of the land he began his career with the Oregon State Forestry Department. He worked his way through Western Oregon and retired as Western Lane District Forester in 1998. He purchased and managed his own tract of Forest Land near Veneta. His forestry career and subsequent retirement on his private forest land gave him great joy and satisfaction.
However, family remained his greatest love and sense of accomplishment. On March 9, 1968 he married the love of his life, Linda Miklia, at St Joseph Catholic Church in Salem They were soon blessed with the arrival of a son Leon and daughter Lori and eventually grandsons Tyler and Tyson. Darrel had immeasurable joy in showering his grandchildren and others with his handmade creations ranging from small toys to replica wooden wagons. . Last year Darrel and Linda celebrated fifty years of marriage. Darrel never let Linda's Alzheimer take away his unending love for her and was her constant companion and guide. He protected her above everything right up to his end.
He grew an awesome garden of flowers and vegetables and was always happiest when he could share the bounty of his harvest. He raised cattle on their property and his horses were never far away. He achieved his lifelong dream of owning and driving his own team of Percheron Draft Horses that formerly belonged to his father. Until recently, he competed in team penning on any one of his favorite saddle horses, winning many top honors. Hunting and fishing took him throughout Oregon, including several moose and caribou hunting trips into Canada. Darrel was a respected hunting cook and could fix some of the most delicious camp food for miles around. This coupled with a sip from his 'Milk of Human Kindness' would let the folk lore spread throughout the night. In the outdoors, Darrel was at his happiest.
The peace and contentment in his life, in addition to his family, was his faith. He was an active coveted member of St Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Veneta. He served for decades on various committees and was especially proud of being in charge of barbequing tons of meat for their annual summer fund raiser. His unique personally honed natural wood large tables and benches often brought in some of the largest bids at the church's annual event. He was prepared to assist with this year's event which is being held this week. Darrel was always steadfast in his faith and served as a shining example for his family and others.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mae (Vanaken) Spiesschaert.
Darrel is survived by his loving wife Linda of Eugene; his son Leon and his wife Krisa and their son Tyler Spiesschaert all of Bonanza, Oregon; his daughter Lori Spiesschaert and her son Tyson Horton of Klamath Falls, Oregon. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses Kay (Jim) Smith of Roseburg, Oregon; Dean (Jody) Spiesschaert of Wickenburg, Arizona; Lyle Spiesschaert of Forest Grove, Oregon; Joan Liebenrood of Portland, Oregon and Glen Spiesschaert of Forest Grove., Oregon His nieces and nephews, Todd, Tim and Dan Smith of Roseburg and Ben and Lisa Spiesschaert of Forest Grove. Also surviving are his brother-in-law Robert Miklia of Bend, Oregon and many extended family members.
Darrel will be laid to rest near his parents, grandparents, great grandparents and numerous other family members at the Visitation Cemetery in Verboort. Contributions in his memory are suggested for St Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Veneta or Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Verboort.
There will be a viewing and rosary on July 26, 2019 at St. Catherine's Church in Veneta beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. There will be a graveside service on July 29, 2019 at Visitation Catholic Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
